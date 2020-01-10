Target Is Selling A Chocolate That Looks Exactly Like An Avocado
Avocado fans aren’t like everyone else. It is true dedication.
So it’s hardly shocking that avocado fans are all kinds of excited over new avocado-shaped chocolates that are now on sale at Target.
Adorably called “Let’s Avo-Cuddle Solid White & Milk Chocolate,” this treat looks like an actual avocado that’s already been pre-sliced.
Sure, it’s a little early to be thinking about Valentine’s Day, but this is a no brainer way to blow away the avocado lover in your life.