Target Is Selling A Chocolate That Looks Exactly Like An Avocado

Jan 10, 2020 @ 3:15pm

Avocado fans aren’t like everyone else. It is true dedication.

So it’s hardly shocking that avocado fans are all kinds of excited over new avocado-shaped chocolates that are now on sale at Target.

Adorably called “Let’s Avo-Cuddle Solid White & Milk Chocolate,” this treat looks like an actual avocado that’s already been pre-sliced.

 

Sure, it’s a little early to be thinking about Valentine’s Day, but this is a no brainer way to blow away the avocado lover in your life.

