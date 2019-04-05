Target Is Selling $40 Inflatable Pools For Adults, Hello Summer!

When hot weather hits, not everyone has access to a pool or beach to cool down.

Target is making it easier than ever to throw your own pool party with a line of inflatable pools from La Vaca.

The inflatable pools are each 5.5 feet wide and 1.5 feet tall. They can hold up to three adults, and even more kids. Lets be real though, this is not for the kids!

We never thought that an inflatable pool could be this chic, but we’re so ready for a summertime party!

With six patterns — Banana Leaves, Dipped in Ink, Just Add Watermelon, Soak in Some Watercolor, Squeeze the Day, and Fresh Cut- You will definitely find one that will look great in your front yard!

