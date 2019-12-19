Target Is Now Selling A Unicorn Mug Set For The Holidays!
Target is selling a unicorn-themed mug set that makes your hot cocoa even better.
The mug set includes a white mug, obviously, with the face of a unicorn on it.
In the mug, there’s white chocolate hot cocoa mix, rainbow twist marshmallows that look like unicorn horns, and white chocolate bark that’s covered in rainbow star sprinkles.
The pack is part of Target’s seasonal section called Wondershop and only costs $9.99.
We all know someone that needs this under the tree!