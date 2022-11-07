TARC To Offer Free Transportation On Election Day

African American woman using digital tablet on train

Tomorrow, 11/8, is Election Day! If you’re looking for transportation to your polling place, TARC is offering fare-free rides all day:

“All routes on TARC will be will fare-free on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to provide convenient, free access to and from General Election polling places in Louisville and Southern Indiana.

TARC will operate its normal service on all fixed routes on Election Day. Passengers can skip the fare box and take the route to the stop nearest their polling place or any other destination. Service will also be fare-free for TARC3 paratransit customers on Election Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARC (@ridetarc)

Polls are open from 6am to 6pm. To find your polling place in either Kentucky or Indiana, click here!