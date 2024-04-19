99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

TARC Offering Free Fares To Thunder Over Louisville

April 19, 2024 8:28AM EDT
Humana is sponsoring a TARC program that will offer fare-free service for the full day of Thunder Over Louisville on Saturday. In addition, five post-Thunder boarding stops have been designated downtown to help people get home as quickly as possible.

Most of those stops are within blocks of Waterfront Park. Those stops will be available for passengers to board immediately after the show and will be the only downtown boarding options. There will also be an additional 68 buses added to Saturday’s service.

 

