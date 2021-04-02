Tara Reid Teases “American Pie 5” Will Happen
If you’re a fan of the “American Pie” franchise, Tara Reid dropped a juicy hint that a 5th movie is coming.
“It might happen,” Reid told ET teasingly during a birthday celebration to benefit Boo2Bullying. She said, “we have to get all the actors and at the same time to get our schedules together.” But she said “there is a script and it’s amazing”. She just has no idea on WHEN it might happen.
This isn’t a new theory…rumors started of a fifth movie after the 2012 release of “American Reunion”, but nothing came of it.
MORE HERE