      Weather Alert

Tara Reid Teases “American Pie 5” Will Happen

Apr 2, 2021 @ 6:41am
If you’re a fan of the “American Pie” franchise, Tara Reid dropped a juicy hint that a 5th movie is coming.

“It might happen,” Reid told ET teasingly during a birthday celebration to benefit Boo2Bullying. She said, “we have to get all the actors and at the same time to get our schedules together.” But she said “there is a script and it’s amazing”.  She just has no idea on WHEN it might happen.

This isn’t a new theory…rumors started of a fifth movie after the 2012 release of “American Reunion”, but nothing came of it.

MORE HERE

TAGS
American Pie 5 rumors script Tara Reid
POPULAR POSTS
Stanley Tucci And Dwayne Johnson Have The Perfect Responses For Prince William Being Named 'Sexiest Bald Man'
This Guy Broke A Guinness World Record After Seeing "Avengers: Endgame" 191 Times In The Theater
Oscar Mayer Made Bacon-Scented Shoelaces
This 9-Year-Old Has The Best NCAA Bracket In The Country
The Most Magical Touchdown You'll See All Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE