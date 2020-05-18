Tara Reid Is In Talks To Play Carole Baskin
Well…she’s got “Sharknado” movies under her belt so this seems like the natural progression right? Tara Reid is being considered for the role, adding that Reid is a big fan of the Netflix docuseries.
Don’t know much about this spinoff yet but buckle up because there are several projects in the works. Universal is set to adapt the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic” in a scripted series starring Kate McKinnon as Baskin while Nicolas Cage has also signed on to an eight-episode scripted series following the life of the eccentric zookeeper.
