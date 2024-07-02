Tara Davis-Woodhall Gives Us All The Feels Securing Her Spot At The Olympics

Source: YouTube

In her fifth attempt at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, Tara Davis-Woodhall nailed a huge 7.00 m long jump to lock in her spot in Paris.

Tara and husband Hunter share her Olympic journey on their YouTube channel!

Other standout track performances include Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shattered her own world record in the 400m hurdles for her spot on Team USA.

And 16-year-old Washington D.C. native Quincy Wilson set a U18 world record in the 400 m hurdles for third place!

In men’s gymnastics, three-time collegiate champion Frederick Richard secured his spot on the U.S. Olympic roster as the all around winner!