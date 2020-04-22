      Breaking News
Tan Mom Threw A Benefit Concert….For A Tanning Bed And Coronavirus

Remember “Tan Mom”? We were all first introduced to her in 2012 when she got arrested for child endangerment after allegedly taking her then-5-year-old daughter into a tanning bed in New Jersey. Well her real name is Patricia Krentcil…she hosted her “QuaranTANned” benefit concert Friday from her Tampa, Fla., home to raise money for both a brand-new tanning bed and coronavirus.  Apparently, she was trying to get a free tanning bed from Wolff Tanning beds but she said during the concert. “It’s ridiculous that they won’t sell me a bed.”

Krentcil and partner Adam Barta also donated “almost” half of their benefit earnings — $420 — to the charity God’s Love We Deliver, which provides meals to the sick and home-bound.

They performed her single, “Free 2 Be Me,” as well as her latest song, “Glossy.” Krentcil also attempted to impersonate Nicole Kidman and even flashed her boobs to collect “tips” for the charity. Shocking they only raised $400…

But wait…there’s more.

