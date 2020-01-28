      Weather Alert

Take A 2-Month Sabbatical In The Bahamas

Jan 28, 2020 @ 2:15pm
Would you like to just get up and leave your everyday life for 2 months and go to the Bahamas?

Airbnb is offering a chance to do that. They are giving five people a sabbatical.

If you win, you’ll help with ecological projects in three locations across the Bahamas.

You must apply and show that you have a “commitment to contribute to island life.” You must be available to go in April and May of this year. Winners will also have time to relax while there as well.

