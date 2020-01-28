Take A 2-Month Sabbatical In The Bahamas
Pacific Islander woman laying in swimming pool
Would you like to just get up and leave your everyday life for 2 months and go to the Bahamas?
Airbnb is offering a chance to do that. They are giving five people a sabbatical.
If you win, you’ll help with ecological projects in three locations across the Bahamas.
You must apply and show that you have a “commitment to contribute to island life.” You must be available to go in April and May of this year. Winners will also have time to relax while there as well.