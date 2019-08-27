      Weather Alert

Tailgate For The People – Cardinals VS. The Fighting Irish

Aug 27, 2019 @ 11:10am

Tailgate For The People

Presented by Budget Car Sales and The Hilton Garden Inn Louisville Airport

Team DJX will be tailgating in front of the Hilton Garden Inn off Crittenden Drive, September 2nd starting at 6pm!

We’ll be featuring a live DJ as well as have your shot at prizes including a 1 night hotel stay at the Hilton Garden Inn!

The Louisville Cardinals (0-0) face off against Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0)

Game time is at 8 pm!

2019 Louisville Roster                 2019 Notre Dame Roster

Budget Car Sales is on a mission to put the fun back into car buying and treat their customers with the respect they deserve. They believe in you and want to help you find the car of your dreams!
 
Knox, KY Location                                       Radcliff, KY Location
716 S Dixie Highway                                    1535 S. Dixie Boulevard
Muldraugh, KY 40155                                         Radcliff, KY 40160

(877) 514-0994                                                     (877) 370-0690

Also Brought To You By….

Century Entertainment & Furnishing is passionate about improving the lives of its customers.

No Project is too big or too small. Click the logo for more information

*Credit to Espn.com for 2019 football roster/schedule information and details
