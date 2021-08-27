Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco

Taco Bell is launching their chicken sandwich taco nationwide on September 2! The part-taco-part-sandwich features all-white meat crispy chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk seasoned with Mexican spices which is then rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating. It’s served on a warm flatbread taco shell flavored with Taco Bell’s signature chipotle sauce. You can order it regular or spicy.
To help generate some excitement, they enlisted two college debate teams from the University of Georgia and Clemson University to sound off about their thoughts on September 4. Assuming the main debate will be “Is this a taco?” or “Is this a sandwich?”
