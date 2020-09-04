Taco Bell Removes Mexican Pizza, and Other Menu Items to Streamline Menu
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 30: An exterior view shows a sign at a Taco Bell restaurant on March 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taco Bell Corp. announced that on March 31, 2020, the company will give everyone in the country one free beef nacho cheese Doritos Locos Taco, no purchase necessary, to drive-thru customers at participating locations while supplies last as a way of thanking people who are helping their communities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The company also announced it would relaunch its Round Up program, which gives customers the option to "round up" their order total to the nearest dollar, to raise funds for the No Kid Hungry campaign. The Taco Bell Foundation will also be donating $1 million to the campaign. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
If the Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell is your go-to menu item, then here’s some bad news. In an effort to streamline their menu even further, Taco Bell is removing the mexican pizza along with shredded chicken and pico de gallo from their menu!
You have until November 5th to go get the menu items being removed sadly. They are ADDING a Dragonfruit freeze, a quesalupa, and a chicken chipotle melt. Run to your pizza!!