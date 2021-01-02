Taco Bell Releasing New Midnight Berry Freeze
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 30: An exterior view shows a sign at a Taco Bell restaurant on March 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taco Bell Corp. announced that on March 31, 2020, the company will give everyone in the country one free beef nacho cheese Doritos Locos Taco, no purchase necessary, to drive-thru customers at participating locations while supplies last as a way of thanking people who are helping their communities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The company also announced it would relaunch its Round Up program, which gives customers the option to "round up" their order total to the nearest dollar, to raise funds for the No Kid Hungry campaign. The Taco Bell Foundation will also be donating $1 million to the campaign. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Taco Bell’s freezes are a menu highlight, especially with the release of new flavors throughout the year. Up next, the Midnight Berry Freeze set to be available in early 2021.
It features a blue raspberry freeze with a blackberry swirl that guarantees to be out of this world. Would we try one? Duh.