Taco Bell Releases New Chicken Chipotle Melt for $1
Taco Bell may have gotten rid of the Mexican Pizza, Baja Blast, and shredded chicken burritos, but that isn’t stopping them from introducing more tasty creations!
Introducing the Chicken Chipotle Melt that will only set you back $1! Chicken, sauce, cheese, tortilla, BOOM!
Plus they’re taste testing a Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito and Loaded Nachos…YES!