Taco Bell May Be Joining The Chicken Fast Food Wars
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 30: An exterior view shows a sign at a Taco Bell restaurant on March 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taco Bell Corp. announced that on March 31, 2020, the company will give everyone in the country one free beef nacho cheese Doritos Locos Taco, no purchase necessary, to drive-thru customers at participating locations while supplies last as a way of thanking people who are helping their communities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The company also announced it would relaunch its Round Up program, which gives customers the option to "round up" their order total to the nearest dollar, to raise funds for the No Kid Hungry campaign. The Taco Bell Foundation will also be donating $1 million to the campaign. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Leave it to Taco Bell, the marketing geniuses that they are, to enter the chicken fast food wars that have been going on between Popeye’s and Chick-Fil-A!
Liz Matthews, the brand’s global chief food innovation officer, recently said, “I love watching the competitors. I think a lot of players out there are doing a great job, but what I will say is that we will interrupt that with what we’re going to do on chicken.”
Ok, more details PLEASE!