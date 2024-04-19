99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taco Bell Manager Saves Baby Not Breathing In Drive-Thru

April 19, 2024 6:00AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A Taco Bell manager saved the life of a baby in the drive-thru!

This happened in Pennsylvania where Natasha Long noticed her 11-month-old Miles was struggling to breathe. Manager Becky Arbaugh noticed and ran outside to perform chest compressions that got him breathing again!

He was taken to the hospital where doctors are still trying to figure out what caused the incident, and the two women say they are bonded for life!  Arbaugh even offered to come sit with Miles in the hospital so mom could get a break!

More about:
baby
Becky Arbaugh
drive-thru
GMA
manager
Natasha Long
not breathing
Pennsylvania
Taco Bell

POPULAR POSTS

1

Local "American Idol" Contestant Makes It To Top 20
2

First Celebrities Coming For Derby Parties Announced
3

Louisville Ranked The Worst City For Weed Ahead Of 4/20
4

The Internet Helped Find This Woman's Husband So She Could Divorce Him
5

University of Kentucky Dancer Kate Kaufling's Passing Gets National Attention

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE