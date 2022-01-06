Taco Bell Launching Taco Subscriptions For $10

You might have heard Taco Bell tested this idea in Tucson, Arizona last year and it went really well. So well that they are rolling it out nationwide!
You can buy a monthly Taco Lover’s Pass for $10 in the app when you sign up for their rewards program, and it gives you a taco a day for 30 days.
And you have seven options: Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos, and Doritos Locos. During the trial run in Tuscon, the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme was the most redeemed taco.
Do you you will try this?
MORE HERE