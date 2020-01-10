Taco Bell Is Offering $100,000 To Work There
Paso Robles, CA USA - June 7, 2011: A Taco Bell drive thru sign on Niblick St in Paso Robles CA.
Taco Bell is offering a $100,000 salary to attract workers and keep them on the team.
They are testing the higher salary in select restaurants in the U.S. Midwest and Northeast, and will also try a new role for employees who want leadership experience, but don’t want to be in the management position.
Current salaries for general managers at Taco Bell are between $50,000 and $80,000.
Taco Bell also announced plans to make all of its customer packaging recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2025.
MORE HERE