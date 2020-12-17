Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Nacho Fries On Christmas Eve
IRVINE, CA - DECEMBER 09: Taco Bell is continuing to innovate with tastes and flavors less familiar to other regions, while infusing familiarity and authenticity. Lava Burst Hot Chips are available in Australia for a limited time, inspired by U.S. fries.
Photographed during the Taco Bell International Menu Tasting at Taco Bell Headquarters on December 9, 2019 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Taco Bell)
It’s a Christmas miracle!!! Taco Bell has just announced that they are bringing back Nacho Fries, the Loaded Nacho Taco and the Bacon Club Chalupa for a limited time on Christmas Eve!
Merry Christmas to us all.