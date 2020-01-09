      Weather Alert

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Nacho Fries With A Brand New Flavor

Jan 9, 2020 @ 1:06pm

Nacho fries are back—and they’ve got a cool new twist.

Nacho fries, the crunchy, seasoned fries that are served with nacho cheese, will hit a Taco Bell near you on January 30!

A Taco Bells spokesperson told us that they’ll have an “all-new flavor innovation that’s sure to receive critical and fan acclaim.” No word on what this could possibly be (new spices? A funky new cheese sauce?)

Who knows and who cares because NACHO FRIES ARE BACK!

