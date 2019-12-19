      Weather Alert

Taco Bell Is Adding 21 Items To Its $1 Cravings Menu In 2020 And We’re Already Excited

Taco Bell is making it easy to eat on a budget. The fast-food Mexican restaurant already has eight items on its $1 menu but will be adding 21 items to the menu.

Yes, 21!! Starting on December 26th you can get the double-stacked taco for only $1 and it even comes in three different flavors: Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar, and Reaper Ranch.

A spokesperson for Taco Bell says it was important to have “something for everyone” which is why the prices will range from $1 to $5 on the menu.

Currently, the $1 menu consists of The Beefy Fritos Burrito, Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt, Cheesy Roll-Up, Cinnamon Twists, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Spicy Tostado, and Triple Layer Nachos.

