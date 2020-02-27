Taco Bell Goes Keto

One of the hardest parts about dieting is not getting derailed while going out to eat. Even more so if you love fast-food.
Keeping keto can be especially difficult since there are lots of restrictions in order to shed weight. However, one chain is here to help.
Taco Bell just launched new low carb crispy cheese snacks that are gluten-free and vegetarian, yet don’t skimp on the flavor. Inspired by their sauces, there are three varieties: Nacho, Mild, and Fire.
Find the bags now on Kroger and 7-11 shelves, or wait until Amazon is ready to deliver them to your door.