T-Pain Just Found Two Years Worth Of Messages On Instagram From Celebrities

Apr 30, 2021 @ 12:42pm

LOL!  T-Pain shared that he had no idea about the message requests on Instagram, and that he just discovered 2 years worth of DM’s from celebs trying to reach him! “I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T-Pain (@tpain)

“I thought DMs are supposed to just show in the normal folder and you don’t have to go digging for these,” “I apologize to everybody on this list and the hundreds of others I couldn’t fit in this video. These are just the ones I haven’t checked or replied to.”

In addition to Fergie, whom T-Pain mentions in the video, the star-studded list of unanswered DMs includes big names such as Viola Davis, Diplo, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

