T-Pain Crashes Live Peloton Classes

August 25, 2022 10:43AM EDT
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: T-Pain attends the G-Shock 35th Anniversary Celebration at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

So this is fun!  T-Pain surprised classes at Peloton Studios New York during All For One weekend. His classes live on demand in Peloton’s class library and are also available on the Peloton App, free to new members for 30 days.

 

