T-Pain And Delta’s Twitter Beef Is FANTASTIC

T-Pain wasn’t a fan of the sad songs coming through the speakers while he was boarding and taxiing on the runway during a recent Delta flight.

So what do you do when you need to voice a concern? You tweet it.

 

 

T-Pain responded with, “Touché. Understandable.”

However, when his plane landed in LA on Saturday, the Delta flight attendants started playing “Buy U A Drank” through the speakers.

T-Pain recorded it all happening and even caught flight attendants dancing while he was in his seat laughing.

 

T-Pain said, “Delta came though. Delta is lit.”

 

We can only hope he gets to hear this on his flight to Louisville for Friday’s Pink Prom appearance!!!

FULL STORY

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Pink Prom 2018 Proposal on Mountain Leads to Getting Lost! LouCity to turn Slugger Field Pink Tonight for Pink Prom NKOTB IS GOING ON TOUR IN 2019!!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL Kylie Jenner Has Made Travis Scott A Jamba Juice Addict Post Malone ‘Better Now’
Comments