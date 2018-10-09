T-Pain And Delta’s Twitter Beef Is FANTASTIC

T-Pain wasn’t a fan of the sad songs coming through the speakers while he was boarding and taxiing on the runway during a recent Delta flight.

So what do you do when you need to voice a concern? You tweet it.

@Delta we gotta change these boarding/taxiing songs more often guys. All of Us Million milers (quick brag) have to hear these same joints multiple times a day. I gotta go perform in the staples center in a minute and Adele just put me in the weirdest mood. Now I’m crying. Thanx. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) September 29, 2018

Our boarding/taxing songs are intended to provide a relaxing experience. Can you imagine what would ensue if we played “buy u a drank” (a personal fave), with everyone snappin’ their fingers and what not? We’d never get anywhere on time. Necessary sacrifices, Mr. Pain. *HBN — Delta (@Delta) September 29, 2018

T-Pain responded with, “Touché. Understandable.”

However, when his plane landed in LA on Saturday, the Delta flight attendants started playing “Buy U A Drank” through the speakers.

We just landing back in Atlanta from LAX and @delta decided they wanna show out and starts blastin “Buy u a drank” over the speakers in the plane. Not gon lie it felt pretty damn cool.… https://t.co/rYYlk1wS4K — T-Pain (@TPAIN) October 7, 2018

T-Pain recorded it all happening and even caught flight attendants dancing while he was in his seat laughing.

T-Pain said, “Delta came though. Delta is lit.”

The flight attendant dancing is the real MVP. Lol 😂…thank you for your continued loyalty and for sharing your craft, Mr. Pain! 💎❤ *HBN — Delta (@Delta) October 7, 2018

We can only hope he gets to hear this on his flight to Louisville for Friday’s Pink Prom appearance!!!

