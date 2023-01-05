99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

T.J. Holmes’ Wife Blast Him For “Lack Of Discretion”

January 5, 2023 8:23AM EST
If you were wondering how the spouses of GMA co-hosts turned lovers T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are doing, we know at least one is REALLY not happy with how it’s all unfolding. Holmes’ wife, Marilee, is disappointed in her estranged husband’s “lack of discretion” in recent months.

Both Holmes and Robach’s marriages were said to be over before their relationship turned romantic last summer, but divorces weren’t final.  Both were taken off the air for an internal investigation into whether they violated any company policies and in the meantime, the new couple spent the holidays together.

