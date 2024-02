LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: SZA speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

SZA’s ‘Snooze’ Breaks No.1 Record

SZA’s album “Snooze” is breaking records! The song has hit its 30th week at No. 1 on the R&B/ Hip-Hop Airplay chart. According to Billboard, It’s the most by any song in the list’s 31-year history.

Wow! Congratulations! What is your favorite song on SZA’s album?