SZA Thinks Drake Tried To “Sabotage” Her

SZA’s collaboration with Drake, “Slime You Out,” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, but SZA isn’t entirely happy about the song. In a new interview with WSJ Magazine she says she felt like Drake was trying to “sabotage” her by using her first take of the song.

“I just handed in the first draft to Drake, and he’s putting it on his album. I’m scared because I handed in second vocals, and he didn’t use that. And now I’m like, ‘Are you trying to sabotage me?’ I know that’s not true. I literally know that’s not true, but that’s how bad I feel about my first draft. When things come from an effortless space, I almost can’t enjoy it.” It’s not the first time she’s felt like that. “If you accept my first draft, I won’t trust you,” she said.