SZA Talks About Having Her Breast Implants Removed

SZA’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and her aunt had a mastectomy. When she learned she was at a greater risk for breast center herself due to her implants, she decided it was time to have them removed.

Per Billboard, she mentioned on the SHE MD podcast that,

I have markers in my breast, like metal markers in my breast for these fibrosis, for these lumps or whatever, I’m not supposed to be getting breast implants. So basically, I put them in. They ended up hurting me. I have way too much scar tissue because my breasts are too dense, and I’m not supposed to have breast implants. And so I ended up getting extra fibrosis like with tissue, and I didn’t feel good and it was painful. So, I took them out, and now they’re just my boobs.

