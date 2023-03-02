SZA Once Turned Down Doing Carpool Karaoke

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 30: Recording artist SZA performs onstage during 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - I'm Still Standing: A GRAMMY Salute To Elton John at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on January 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images )

SZA may have missed her chance to do Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. She told Alt Press in a new interview that she turned down the offer a couple years back because she was afraid of being on camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza)

Now she says,

I really have to remind myself this is my moment in the sun, and I have to take every opportunity because this s*** may never happen again.

There may not be another Carpool Karaoke for her in the future considering James Corden is leaving The Late Late Show after hosting since March 2015. Today reports the last episode will air 12:37 a.m. ET on April 28.