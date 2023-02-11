SZA Is Billboard’s 2023 Woman Of The Year

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: SZA speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

SZA is Billboard’s Woman of the Year!

Billboard announced that SZA will be given the Women of the Year Award at the upcoming Women in Music Awards. According to the brand, the release of SZA’s album, SOS has made her a distinct force in contemporary R&B and catapulted her into superstardom.

The ceremony will take place on March 1 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood. It will be hosted by Quinta Brunson.

Other honorees at the event include Lana Del Rey, Doechii, Ivy Queen, and Lainey Wilson.

Who else would be a good choice for Woman of the Year?