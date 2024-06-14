SZA Honored At The The Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: SZA speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

SZA is getting much-deserved praise for her songwriting skills at the latest Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony where she was awarded the Hal David Starlight Award!

Recent winners include:

2023: Post Malone

2022: Lil Nas X

2019: Halsey

2018: Sara Bareilles

2017: Ed Sheeran

According to People Magazine, she said in her acceptance,