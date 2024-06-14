99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

SZA Honored At The The Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

June 14, 2024 2:11PM EDT
SZA Honored At The The Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: SZA speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

SZA is getting much-deserved praise for her songwriting skills at the latest Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony where she was awarded the Hal David Starlight Award!

Recent winners include:

  • 2023: Post Malone
  • 2022: Lil Nas X
  • 2019: Halsey
  • 2018: Sara Bareilles
  • 2017: Ed Sheeran

According to People Magazine, she said in her acceptance,

I’m just beyond all of my wildest dreams,

I’m just so grateful,

Thank you for seeing me.

