SZA Honored At The The Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
June 14, 2024 2:11PM EDT
SZA is getting much-deserved praise for her songwriting skills at the latest Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony where she was awarded the Hal David Starlight Award!
Recent winners include:
- 2023: Post Malone
- 2022: Lil Nas X
- 2019: Halsey
- 2018: Sara Bareilles
- 2017: Ed Sheeran
According to People Magazine, she said in her acceptance,
I’m just beyond all of my wildest dreams,
I’m just so grateful,
Thank you for seeing me.
