SZA Hints At A Future Collaboration With This Rocker

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 30: Recording artist SZA performs onstage during 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - I'm Still Standing: A GRAMMY Salute To Elton John at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on January 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images )

SZA was quick to respond to a tweet from a fan about a future collaboration with Hayley Williams of Paramore.

I talk to her more than you’d think lol https://t.co/vfNLJX9g3K — SZA (@sza) December 6, 2022

She will release her sophomore album, “S.O.S.” after a lengthy delay. Her current single, “Shirt” was supposed to feature Doja Cat. However, Doja was recovering from vocal cord surgery.

There is a chance that Doja Cat will feature on the deluxe edition of “S.O.S.” The current version, due Friday (December 9) features Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard.