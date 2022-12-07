99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

SZA Hints At A Future Collaboration With This Rocker

December 7, 2022 12:24PM EST
SZA was quick to respond to a tweet from a fan about a future collaboration with Hayley Williams of Paramore.

She will release her sophomore album, “S.O.S.” after a lengthy delay. Her current single, “Shirt” was supposed to feature Doja Cat. However, Doja was recovering from vocal cord surgery.

There is a chance that Doja Cat will feature on the deluxe edition of “S.O.S.” The current version, due Friday (December 9) features Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

 

