SZA Got Into Music To Prove A Point

Recording artist SZA performs onstage during 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards

SZA needed to prove to her ex-fiancé she could!

We’re here for this level of petty!!! SZA revealed to Apple Music One’s Zane Lowe that she only got into music to prove a point to her ex-finacé.

“When I started making music, it was to my ex-fiancé because he was paying for everything. My food, my clothes, where I lived, and he was eight years my senior, so I was so co-dependent,” said SZA.

The “Kill Bill” singer said she couldn’t live up to her fiancé’s exes, who were lawyers and businesswomen, and she was just a bartender at the strip club who “lacked value.”

SZA says that having met her idols, going platinum, and winning a Grammy means that she has accomplished all of her ambitions and that anything more is just a bonus. She’s nominated for 9 Grammy’s this year including Song of the Year!