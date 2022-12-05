99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

SZA Celebrates “Big Boys” For Cuffing Szn On SNL

December 5, 2022 11:45AM EST
Share

‘Tis the szn for BIG BOYS! The ladies of Saturday Night Live created a whole anthem to celebrate the fluffier guys who make cuddling a breeze when it’s chillier outside. SZA, the musical guest, and Keke Palmer, the host, joined Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, and Punkie Johnson for a rap you might have to listen to a couple times to fully appreciate the fact that you need a a big boy who “makes his own heat with his big boy body.”

Wanna see SZA’s other performances from this weekend on SNL? Look no further, boo.

SHIRT:

BLIND:

More about:
big boys
celebrity news
host
keke palmer
live television
musical guest
Saturday Night Live
SNL
SZA

POPULAR POSTS

1

Adorable: Little Boy Surprised With A Puppy
2

Kids Tell Us How To Cook A Turkey
3

This Professor Gets Everyone Jazzed About Physics With Her Big Energy
4

Married "GMA" Co-Anchors In Romantic Relationship
5

Accidental Text Friends Spend 7th Thanksgiving Together

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE