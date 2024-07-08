SZA Advises NOT Giving Relationship Advice
July 8, 2024 3:23PM EDT
Source: YouTube
On what began as a pun-filled and innuendo-driven interview, SZA sat down with Amelia Dimoldenberg for a famed “Chicken Shop Date.”
SZA notes in the unserious interview that when it came to putting together her song “Kill Bill,”
I just like was randomly, like, just like, slightly enraged.
Emotions come in waves, right? LOL! She and Amelia come to a wishy washy conclusion that despite her lyrics, she’d rather be alone after all rather than in jail.
Other things to learn from the chat:
- SZA doesn’t believe long-distance relationships work.
- She believes being delusional is a good thing.
- She says she falls in love easily.
- Despite feeling like she doesn’t give great relationship advice, she admits to giving it to people unsolicited.
- SZA feels like she can “catch” a first date, but cannot “keep ’em” for a second date. Relatable.
- She admits to being weird.
- She wants nothing to do with politics and would never want to be president.
When it comes to giving people advice on relationships, SZA added,
You shouldn’t say s*** when you see things that are so crazy ’cause they’re gonna be with that person regardless.
The whole video felt like a fever dream. What did we just watch?
