SZA Advises NOT Giving Relationship Advice

Source: YouTube

On what began as a pun-filled and innuendo-driven interview, SZA sat down with Amelia Dimoldenberg for a famed “Chicken Shop Date.”

SZA notes in the unserious interview that when it came to putting together her song “Kill Bill,”

I just like was randomly, like, just like, slightly enraged.

Emotions come in waves, right? LOL! She and Amelia come to a wishy washy conclusion that despite her lyrics, she’d rather be alone after all rather than in jail.

Other things to learn from the chat:

SZA doesn’t believe long-distance relationships work.

She believes being delusional is a good thing.

She says she falls in love easily.

Despite feeling like she doesn’t give great relationship advice, she admits to giving it to people unsolicited.

SZA feels like she can “catch” a first date, but cannot “keep ’em” for a second date. Relatable.

She admits to being weird.

She wants nothing to do with politics and would never want to be president.

When it comes to giving people advice on relationships, SZA added,

You shouldn’t say s*** when you see things that are so crazy ’cause they’re gonna be with that person regardless.

The whole video felt like a fever dream. What did we just watch?