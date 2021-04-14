Swifties Think Taylor Swift Teased ‘1989’ Rerecorded Album Release on ‘The Late Show’
Taylor Swift fans are basically detectives and Taylor Swift plays directly into their hands leaving a series of Easter eggs and innocuous clues in all that she does. Did she just do it again on ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert? Swifties certainly think so.
While appearing on ‘The Late Show’, Taylor specifically mentioned several words that are parts of song titles from her ‘1989’ album leading fans to believe that the ‘1989’ rerecorded Taylor’s version is coming soon. She mentioned 1989, “Shake It Off”, and New York all during the same bit.
What are you up to Taylor?!