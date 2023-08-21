Swifties Disrupt Taylor Swift’s Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift was in New Jersey over the weekend for her friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff’s wedding to actress Margaret Qualley. But Swifties caught word and caused quite a stir. An entire street in Long Island Beach had to be shut down on Friday night after hundreds of fans gathered trying to get a glimpse of her at Black Whale & Fish House.

The restaurant decided to close its curtains at 8:45 p.m. when they were chanting her name. Beach Haven is a town that doesn’t typically have celebrities there, but Swift went to the wedding with Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz. Lana Del Ray, Cara Delevingne, Sarah Ramos, Mae Whitman and the bride’s mother, Andie MacDowell, were also there.

