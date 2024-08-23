99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Swifties Are Convinced They Spotted Travis Kelce In Her Video

August 23, 2024 8:12AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Swifty detectives think they have spotted a Travis Kelce cameo in her new music video for ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.’ The video features behind-the-scenes footage from the Eras tour, and many have spotted a Kelce lookalike in the background sitting on a chair looking at his phone.

Taylor surprised fans by premiering the video for her latest ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ single on Tuesday, during her final European stop in London. What do you think?  Is it him?

More about:
cameo
i can do it with a broken heart
ICDIWABH
Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce
video

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Coach Breaks Three-Pointer Guinness World Record
2

Indiana School Janitor Makes It To "AGT" Semi Finals
3

Teen Babysitter Saves Neighbors From House Fire
4

The "Poltergeist" House Is For Sale
5

Olympic Officials Reject USA Gymnastics Appeal For Jordan Chiles' Bronze

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE