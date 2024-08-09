99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Swifities Gather On Cornelia Street In Vienna For Sing-Along After Canceled Shows

August 9, 2024 8:04AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

After a terrorist plot for an attack surrounding Taylor Swift’s Era Tour shows in Vienna, Austria was uncovered, organizers canceled the shows out of precaution. So Swifties gathered on Cornelia Street (referenced in a Taylor song) for huge sing-along.

 

@lotsofnicol champagne problems at cornelia street in vienna ❤️‍🩹 #ViennaTStheErasTour #taylorswift #taylorsversion #taylornation #viennatstheerastour #taylorswiftedit #taylorswifttok #taylorswifterastour #taylorswiftedits #SwiftTok #swifties #swiftietiktok #swiftiesforever #theerastour #theerastourtaylorswift ♬ suono originale – nicol 🤍 taylor’s version

 

More about:
Austria
cornelia street
sing-along
Swifites
terrorist plot
Vienna

POPULAR POSTS

1

Dua Lipa Sparks Pregnancy Rumors As She Flashes Baby Bump In New Ad
2

UofL's First Track and Field Athlete Headed to the Olympics
3

Tyler Childers Joins Olivia Rodrigo Onstage In Lexington
4

Man Missing For Two Weeks At Red River Gorge Found
5

High School Sweethearts Find Their Way Back To Each After 63 Years Apart

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE