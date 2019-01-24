‘Sweethearts’ Candy Will Be Missing from the Shelves This Valentine’s Day

The beloved “Be Mine”, “Sweetheart”, “Luv U”, Sweetheart Candies will be missing this Valentine’s Day.

Why does this seem so sad?! They’re a staple of the holiday regardless of whether or not you actually like the taste of them.

NECCO, the candy maker of Sweethearts, closed its’ doors in 2018 after going bankrupt. Luckily another candy company purchased them, but the candy hearts will not return to shelves until 2020.

What’s even more crazy? Sweethearts are selling for $9 a box on Amazon, and also available for purchase on eBay. This is weird.

