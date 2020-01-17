Sweetheart Conversation Hearts Are Back
Last year many had to celebrate Valentine’s Day without sweetheart conversation hearts, but this year that’s about to change and the candy is coming back for Valentine’s Day 2020.
The company that made the hearts announced that the company would be closing and no longer making the classic candy, but now the company has been bought and is ready to start up the candy conversations for Valentine’s Day 2020.
Before you go buying up all the candy just know it’s in limited supply.