“Survivor” Announces Major Changes

Aug 31, 2021 @ 8:30am

Season 41 of “Survivor” is about to kick off and there will be some major changes this time around. For starters, production has shortened its filming time from 39 days to a “much more dangerous” 26-day game, which will increase the pacing of its twists and overall gameplay. Probst will also break the fourth wall, talking to the audience directly throughout the season to let us in on some of the twists well before the players are made aware.

 

Plus this season you can play a “Game Within the Game” at home by finding and decoding rebus puzzles hidden in the episodes. The two-hour premiere is on CBS Wednesday, Sept. 22

