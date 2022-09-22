Surprise! Tom Hardy Enters Jiu-Jitsu Tournament…And Wins!

Well this is random and fun! Tom Hardy was a surprise competitor at the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes, England last weekend. He signed up with his real name, Edward Hardy, and took GOLD. As in, he won the whole thing. A spokesperson said, yes…everyone knew it was him but “he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him.”

So what was it like to go up against him? Tough, according to his competitor. He faced off with martial arts veteran Danny Appleby in the semi-final match. “I was shell-shocked,” Appleby said. “[Hardy] said, ‘Just forget it’s me and do what you would normally do.’” “He’s a really strong guy… You wouldn’t think it with him being a celebrity. I’ve done about six tournaments and I’ve been on the podium in every one. But he’s probably the toughest competitor I’ve had — he certainly lived up to his Bane character, that’s for sure.”

This wasn’t Hardy’s first rodeo…he won the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Wolverhampton in August.

