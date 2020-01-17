Surprise! Eminem Drops Another Album
Guess who’s back, back again Shady’s back and I’m telling you (for the sake of this line we’re friends) Eminem has dropped another project without any real warning much like 2018’s Kamikaze.
Slim made a surprise return to the spotlight today to with the release of his 11th studio album, Music to Be Murdered By. To be real with you there was some speculation that a tape was in the works after the rapper had been involved in some internet dust ups with the likes of Nick Cannon and Lord Jamar, plus 50 Cent had been hinting at new music for months. Still there was no official press or announcements leading up to the release, you had to have your ear to the streets or tweets, as the kids say these days.
The tape has a star studded names featured from top to bottom with assists from Don Toliver, Anderson .Paak, Ed Sheeran, Young M.A, Q-Tip, and more, anchored by the late Juice WRLD on “Godzilla.” Of course, Dre was on the production side of things aided by; The Alchemist, Dawaun Parker, David D.A. Doman, and Em himself.
Along with the tape, Em dropped a new Music Video to accompany Darkness, the 8th track of the tape that you can check out above.
You can stream Music to Be Murdered By on Apple Music or Spotify below.