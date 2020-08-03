Surgeons Built This Guy A New “Designer” Appendage On His Arm…And He’s Pretty Proud Of It
This story has science, technology, medicine and bionic components…and it’s CRAZY. The New York Post had this story.
Meet Malcolm Macdonald. He suffered from a blood infection that ended up turning his fingers, toes and yes….even his manhood…black. And this is where it gets CRAZY. He says his manhood FELL OFF. Obviously, that’s devastating. But this is where the story turns into a #FeelGood? He found Professor David Ralph of London’s University College Hospital, who has earned the nickname “penis master” who was able to regrown his appendage using tissue on his arm! So for two years, Malcolm has grown another penis on his arm. And when it is transplanted into its proper place, it will function in all the ways it should. It cost about $65,000 and he was allowed input into its design…like requesting it be two inches larger. Not kidding.
“When I saw it on my arm for the first time I was so, so proud. After everything I had been through it didn’t feel weird at all — it was just a part of me,” he said. “I was like any other man, I just couldn’t leave it alone to begin with. I thought it was the best thing ever,” “I took to it so much I nicknamed it ‘Jimmy.’ That was what me and my mates called each other growing up and this penis was definitely my new mate,” he said.
