Superhero Surprise At Norton Children’s Hospital!!

How cool is this? So kids spending time at Norton Children’s Hospital may have been surprised to look out the window and see Iron Man dangling outside cleaning it!

The crew from Pro Clean International suited up for duty as Iron Man, Deadpool, The Flash and Batman!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Wet Nose Wednesday! Meet Brittany! Usher Is Coming to Derby BTS Has Officially Launched the “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” World Tour The Rumors Are TRUE! Lady Gaga And Her Fiance End Their Engagement This State Could Be Sold To Canada You’ve Been Singing This Wrong For 20 Years
Comments