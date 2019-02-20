Superhero Surprise At Norton Children’s Hospital!!

How cool is this? So kids spending time at Norton Children’s Hospital may have been surprised to look out the window and see Iron Man dangling outside cleaning it!
The crew from Pro Clean International suited up for duty as Iron Man, Deadpool, The Flash and Batman!
View this post on Instagram
What a wonderful surprise for our patients who saw these superheroes outside of Norton Children's Hospital yesterday! A special thank you to the team at Pro Clean International. We believe there is a hero in all of us! • • #superheroes #childrenshospitl #nortonchildrenshospital #spiderman #batman #ironman