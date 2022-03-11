Super Nintendo World Coming To Universal Studios

Universal Studios Hollywood announced its Nintendo-themed land, Super Nintendo World, will open in 2023. The first Super Nintendo World opened in 2021 at Universal Studios Japan to strong reviews.
They are still working out the details of the Hollywood version, but the Japanese version included a kid-friendly Yoshi-themed dark ride that traveled in and out of an elaborate show building, and a “Super Mario Kart” attraction that used augmented reality, HD screens and cutting-edge effects.
