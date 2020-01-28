Super Nintendo Park Coming to Universal Orlando

Real life Mario Kart is about to be upon us and we are here for it!
A 4th park is being added to Universal Orlando set to open in 2023 will be based on Nintendo characters!
Details on Universal Orlando’s Super Nintendo theme park revealed: https://t.co/mjKtAhBvhX pic.twitter.com/MYHdsIBBky
— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) January 25, 2020
