      Weather Alert

Super Nintendo Park Coming to Universal Orlando

Jan 28, 2020 @ 9:07am

Real life Mario Kart is about to be upon us and we are here for it!

A 4th park is being added to Universal Orlando set to open in 2023 will be based on Nintendo characters!

TAGS
mario Nintendo Orlando Super Mario Universal
POPULAR POSTS
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Listen Now On Alexa!
Privacy Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE